The Razer Phone is a very powerful piece of Android hardware. The Project Linda concept, revealed today at CES 2018, is a dock for the Razer Phone that turns it into a 13.3 inch Android gaming laptop. Why not?

It’s essentially a Razer Blade laptop, only instead of PC internals it’s powered by a Razer Phone inserted in the base of the unit below the keyboard. Once plugged in, the phone’s display transfers to the laptop’s 4K 120 Hz touchscreen display, with the smaller screen acting as either a touchpad or a secondary display. The dock features its own internal battery, as well as an additional 200 GB of storage.

It’s a very neat concept. Having spent many trade shows with my laptop tethered to my my phone’s cellular connection due to shoddy Wi-Fi, I can certainly see the appeal.

Project Linda is only in the conceptual stage at the moment, something for Razer to show off at CES 2018 in hopes of scoring another Best Of award. But it’s a concept that makes a lot of sense, not just for the Razer Phone, but for all sorts of mobile phones. Hit up the project’s official web page for more information.