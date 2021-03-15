Ratchet & Clank Weapons, Ranked

This weekend, I played through the “re-imagined” 2016 Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 (free via PlayStation Plus this month). And I started feeling that familiar itch, the itch to compile an underexplained list. As such, here’s how I rank the weapons in its arsenal based on various criteria:
- Omniwrench
- Pixelizer
- Buzz Blades
- Warmonger
- Pyrocitor
- Sheepinator
- Combuster
- Groovitron
- Plasma Striker
- Predator Launcher
- Mr. Zurkon
- Agents of Doom
- Proton Drum
- Getting hit by a Blarg dropship
- Fusion Grenade
DISCUSSION
Where does getting hit by a bus rank?