Ratchet & Clank Weapons, Ranked

Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled Ratchet &amp; Clank Weapons, Ranked
Image: Insomniac Games / Sony

This weekend, I played through the “re-imagined” 2016 Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 (free via PlayStation Plus this month). And I started feeling that familiar itch, the itch to compile an underexplained list. As such, here’s how I rank the weapons in its arsenal based on various criteria:

  1. Omniwrench
  2. Pixelizer
  3. Buzz Blades
  4. Warmonger
  5. Pyrocitor
  6. Sheepinator
  7. Combuster
  8. Groovitron
  9. Plasma Striker
  10. Predator Launcher
  11. Mr. Zurkon
  12. Agents of Doom
  13. Proton Drum
  14. Getting hit by a Blarg dropship
  15. Fusion Grenade
Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

Where does getting hit by a bus rank?