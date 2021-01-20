Rare Sketches Of Donkey Kong Country Show Off DK's Early Evolution

Screenshot : DK Creations

In the latest video from YouTube’s DK Creations (via NintendoLife), long-time video game artist Kev Bayliss shows off original sketches from Rare’s Donkey Kong Country, and talks about how he transformed Nintendo’s original cartoon ape from 2D villain to 3D-rendered platform hero.

Using character design sketches he created while working on the 1994 Super Nintendo classic for Rare, Bayliss takes us from the original Shigeru Miyamoto Donkey Kong art faxed (faxed!) from Nintendo, to the heavy-browed, acrobatic ape we know and love. No offense to Miyamoto, but his design didn’t look the sort to kidnap Mario’s ex-girlfriend Pauline. Bayliss’ more brooding badass looks like he could cause trouble all day long.

Bayliss also shows off sketches of enemies from the game, some of which didn’t make the final cut. Check out all of his sketches in the video below.