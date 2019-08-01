Today on Highlight Reel we have fast reflexes, great Apex Legends kills, Madden moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - get glitched - The Hole in the Cheese Gang Jr
- Squad - spin me around - (direct file) MCP90
- GTA Online - Proof that casinos rob you - Dippin DaNuggetz
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - this game is cool - ravlol
- PUBG - weirdest kill I’ve ever gotten - kritikalmotion
- Super Mario Maker 2 - I like games that present the player with complex, meaningful moral choices. (XKT-JCS-5LG) - samandfuzzy
- Rainbow Six Siege - What are the odds? - DepressedR0BOT
- Rainbow Six Siege - Reflex Flick Hipfire C4 Counter... - EagleClw
- Madden NFL 19 - Nick Foles is Done - u/ButMooooooom
- Madden NFL 20 - Worst game of the year confirmed - Drakegoat
- For Honor - Oh hi guys - Demon_Squirril
- For Honor - When you try to disappear but Shugoki phases through realities to finish the job.4 views - onefifty6th
- For Honor - Shugoki heard they opened the Ramen shop again - Frost-NsP
- Apex Legends - For my next trick I will turn one box into two! - _Tim_Brady
- Apex Legends - Holds down F Faster - (direct file) xcommanbro
- Apex Legends - these final circles in ranked are getting out of control - BrockChoseOnix
- Apex Legends - This Wattson must have been really confused - ahdesire
- Apex Legends - Savage here, Level four - aceu
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - When i finally find the perfect moose pelt -Astora
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!