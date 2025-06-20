How Long Will It Take You To Crack The Case In Raidou Remastered?

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is Atlus remaster of the classic 2006 PS2 game for modern consoles. With a complete battle system overhaul and fantastic quality-of-life features like fast travel and no more random encounters, Raidou Remastered is a much smoother adventure than it was almost 20 years ago.

As a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei series, the Raidou games are much shorter, so don’t worry about having to sink in 100 hours like you would have to for Persona or Metaphor: ReFantazio. With this remaster on modern platforms comes additional tasks to complete if you want to fully complete everything it has to offer. Get ready to explore 1920s Japan with our ace detective, Raidou Kuzunoha XIV!

How long is Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army?

Raidou Remastered is split into 12 different story chapters that can take up asmuch time as you want. In between fusing demons and fighting you can easily pile on the hours throughout the game. However, if you’re looking to just go along the critical path with minimal side content, you’re looking at about 25-30 hours of playtime to finish the last chapter of the game.

To unlock all of the game’s Trophies/Achievements, you’re going to have to complete the Devil Chart (the Demon/Persona Compendium for all you SMT and Persona fans), solve all Case Files (side quests), and defeat all of the game’s optional super bosses. This can add upwards to 30 more hours of gameplay, especially considering that this remaster has included over 50 new demons to the original’s 70, bringing the grand total to more than 120 demons. So be prepared to spend a lot of time fusing all of the demons!

There are also two new difficulty modes. The easier one is called Sleuth, which allows you to experience the story without any significantly hard combat encounters and no game-overs if Raidou falls in battle.

The other mode is called Detective Legend, which is the hardest difficulty in the game. It can only be unlocked in New Game+ after completing the story at least once. Beating the game on Detective Legend also unlocks a Trophy/Achievement, so you’ll need to do at least two playthroughs in order to earn all of the Trophies/Achievements, which add up to a total of 50-60 hours alone.



Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and Windows PCs.