Today on Highlight Reel we have weird elbows, sheep glitches, sims beds and much more.
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - His power is maximum - xXGomuGomuXx
- The Sims 4 - The Sims Comments Logic (PART 2) - onlyabidoang
- Monster Hunter: World - Crazy kill in Monster Hunter World - DjOBeast
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - (direct file) JLevel7
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - French mime edition - Hangs With Rog
- Yakuza Kiwami - over here hottie - dmce77
- Radical Heights - Clifford - SVideotheque
- PUBG - My team was killed by these dumpster bandits, I did what needed to be done. - lil Jabs Vert
- PUBG - this can’t go wrong! - Bird is the Word
- Fortnite BR - Desert Eagle deflect - lessthannone
- Sea of Thieves - This was worth the 20 minutes I spent asleep in their crow’s nest - J4rrod_
- Sea of Thieves - Don’t bring a barrel to a ship fight - mothman405
- Far Cry 5 - This guy is on fire,but i don’t feel good about myself - Hauntlink
- Far Cry 5 - Leap of Faith Takedown - TheBamLegion
- Far Cry 5 - *strong back and good legs* - Caio Couto Hellin
- Far Cry 5 - nOrMaL dAy On FaR cRy 5 - Univizum
- Breath of the Wild - I SAT THERE FOR 2 WHOLE MINUTES AND HE MISSED EVERY HIT #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - @DreddStarin
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!