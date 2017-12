Hey sweetheart! It’s me, your aunt. I know it’s last minute but I wanted to get you a game for Christmas, because I know you love video games. Can you explain to me which one you want?



I know we don’t see each other much, but I do remember you like games! I don’t know anything about them, but you’re my little expert, aren’t you? Just explain to me what you want and I’m sure I’ll get the right thing.