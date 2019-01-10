Today on Highlight Reel we have Battlefield V mid-air revives, Call of Duty monkey bomb strategies, Smash Bros. shield breaks and much more!
- GTA Online - Could have ended a lot worse - Carrythxd
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Tried for the double headshot, got something entirely different. - addisonrose
- Hitman 2 - Elusive Target #2 The Revolutionary - SA/SO - Push Accident - 0:32 - BernardoOne
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - It’s not about using the optimal shield break punish, it’s about sending a message - radstads
- COD:BO4 - Blackout: Monkey Bomb + Recon Car = Low key Meta - Meeka
- BF1 - An inch away from being blasted in the face by a turret - fat Space
- BFV - That Plane Got In The Way Of That Tank - YouEnjoyYourself
- BFV - アルティメット☆空中蘇生 - @kaika_5961
- R6 Siege - 10/10 gameplay - Jacob McPherson
- R6 Siege - How can you be this unlucky - FiveJericho
- RDR2 - Der Schreiber
- RDR2 - The Meanest Cigarette - tehdewald
- RDR2 - You’re doin a great job - Rod F
- RDR2 - Guy Tied up glitch - (direct file) KOAX117
- RDR2 - GurG
- Spider-Man - _20181006000448 - Charles Gilliland
