Quantic Dream just announced their newest “narrative experience” at Gamescom: Under the Deep. This underwater diving game is made in collaboration with the France-based Parallel Studio, and you can wishlist it now.

Under The Waves | Reveal Trailer | Gamescom 2022

Under the Waves is coming sometime in 2023. It will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.