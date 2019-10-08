Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This isn’t the first pair of One Piece shoes from Puma. The first collab was based on the Straw Hat Pirates ship the Thousand Sunny. The latest one, pictured, is treasure hunt themed.



The Thousand Sunny-themed Cell Endura do look like the ship, I guess.

Image: Puma

The latest shoes are very shiny! And there are jingly chains and a big key.



The maps on the insoles are a nice touch.



According to Kai-You, the shoes go on sale in Japan on October 11 and are priced at 19,800 yen ($184).

