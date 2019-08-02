Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A collection of Iwata Asks interviews done by former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata was recently published in the book Iwata-san. The book is in Japanese, and there are talks about doing official translations.



The book is being published by Hobonichi, the company founded by famed copywriter and Earthbound creator Shigesato Itoi. According to the official site, there has been lots of interest in translated versions of the book.

“Currently, nothing is definite yet, but we are preparing publication of Iwata-san in various languages in consultation with Tuttle-Mori Agency,” reads the official site. [Full disclosure: The Tuttle-Mori Agency was founded by the spouse of my book publisher’s founder.]

“In the meantime,” the official site continues, “please note that translating this book into any languages for public distribution is a clear violation of copyright and will be subject to criminal charges. We ask for your understanding.”