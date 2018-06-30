Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The newest map in the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is awesome in a lot of ways. However, there is a location in the southwest portion of the islands where you can hide under the map and ambush unsuspecting players.

There is a single spot right outside a building in the village of Na Kham where the dirt texture of the ground and the actual collision properties of the ground do not meet up. This creates a “pocket” between a slight rise in the ground texture and the collision layer that the player actually stands on. It allows for a murderous and exploit-y game of hide and go seek.

When a player is in that pocket, they are fully hidden, and they can still shoot from “beneath” the map. It’s a horrible, bad thing, and as you can see in this video by YouTuber niKlas, it’s an easy way to rack up a couple early kills in the game due to players not knowing about the death trap awaiting them.

I’m generally forgiving of PUBG’s idiosyncrasies and glitches. Despite running into a lot of glitches and problems since launch, I have still been full committed to the particular way that PUBG crafts its battle royale gameplay. I’m willing to accept a lot of clunkiness to have that experience, especially when it affects all players equally.

Advertisement

However, this is not that kind of bug. This is an easily exploitable problem in the implementation of the map. It will reward some players for knowing how to take advantage of it and will punish others for not being enfranchised enough to know to avoid it. It needs to be fixed as soon as possible because it is nothing but a boon to trolls and a detriment to average players.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

As of this morning, the map error was still there.

