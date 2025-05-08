How To View And Share PS5 Screenshots On Your Phone

take screenshots or videos from various games on your PS5

We live in a visual world. So it’s completely reasonable to want to take screenshots or videos from various games on your PS5 to share your accomplishments with some close friends—or perhaps you’re a content creator looking to grab some shots for an upcoming video. Hell, maybe you just thought the giraffe scene in The Last of Us was just so damn beautiful that you wanted to remember it forever.

Regardless of what reason you have for capturing moments on your PS5, you may find that you want to view them on your phone, too. Luckily, the PlayStation app, which is available on both iOS and Android, makes this a very simple affair. Here’s how to view your PS5 captures on the PlayStation app.

The first step to accessing your PS5 captures on the PlayStation app is to ensure you’re signed into the same account on both devices. Afterward, head into the PlayStation app and open the Library tab (the icon looks like a controller with six squares behind it). At the top of this section, select Captures and choose to enable automatic PS5 capture uploads to the app.

After setting all of this up, any screenshots or videos taken on your PS5 can be accessed almost immediately. If you’d like to view one, go back into the PlayStation app and return to Captures. You’ll find each capture is stored in a folder specific to that game to ensure that things don’t get too cluttered.

From here, you can select individual captures, then click the share icon to share them in a variety of ways, including email, text, and more. Additionally, you can select the download icon to save the screenshot or video to your phone. You can find any of these downloaded captures in the PS App folder in your photo storage app.

Now, just remember to only share the flattering screenshots and videos. You don’t want anyone laughing at how you went 0-29 in Black Ops 6. Or maybe you do. Who are we to judge?