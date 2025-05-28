Over 200 PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now On The PlayStation Store

Sony’s massive Days of Play sales event is live now on the PlayStation Store, and it contains some great (and not so great) PS5 games marked down to super low prices.

On May 28, Sony kicked off its big Days of Play sale. As part of this event, the company has temporarily lowered the price of some PlayStation hardware, including the PS5 Pro. And Sony is also selling a ton of PS5 games for cheaper than normal, too. If you’ve been waiting to play Astro Bot, Borderlands 3, The Last Of Us, Cyberpunk 2077, or Dying Light 2, well, stop waiting and buy one or more of these games now while they’re on sale.

The Days of Play sale runs from now until June 11 and contains PS4 and PS5 games. Below are some of the best and biggest deals on PS5 games we spotted. You can click here to see everything that is on sale until next month.

Forza Horizon 5 - $48 ($60)

Battlefield 2042 - $18 ($70)

Borderlands 3 - $6 ($60)

Saints Row - $8 ($30)

Lego Horizon Adventures - $40 ($60)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $18 ($70)

Star Wars Outlaws - $35 ($70)

Sea of Thieves - $20 ($40)

MLB The Show 25 - $50 ($70)

The Last of Us Part I - $30 ($70)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered - $40 ($50)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $56 ($70)

Cyberpunk 2077 - $25 ($50)

Astro Bot - $50 ($60)

Tekken 8 - $36 ($60)

Dead Space remake - $18 ($70)

Guardians of the Galaxy - $9 ($60)

No Man’s Sky - $24 ($60)

Kingdom Come Deliverance II - $56 ($70)

Teardown - $15 ($30)

High on Life - $20 ($40)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $12 ($60)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Ed. - $10 ($40)

Risk of Rain 2 - $6 ($25)

Dead Island 2 - $18 ($50)

Dying Light 2 - $20 ($60)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $30 ($60)

Skull and Bones - $20 ($40)

Pacific Drive - $15 ($30)

Need for Speed Unbound - $18 ($70)