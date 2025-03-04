PlayStation Launches New PS5 Beta Testing Program

Are you someone who loves participating in video game beta tests? Perhaps you enjoy trying out new console features early, before they are released to everyone? Well, then you should check out Sony’s new PlayStation beta program.

On March 4, PlayStation announced the Beta Program at PlayStation initiative. This new program is planned to be Sony’s main, consolidated way to allow interested PlayStation fans to test out new PS5 features, PlayStation app updates, and even check out games early via beta tests. The idea is that instead of having many separate beta programs for different games, apps, and consoles, Sony will now rely on this one system. Users will only need to register once for the new program and then choose to join tests they are invited to participate in.

Starting today, PlayStation players can sign up to join the new, free program. However, there are a few requirements. Players must have a valid PSN account that is in “good standing.” You must also live in a region where the Beta Program is available.

“[The Beta Program is] an easier, more consolidated way for gamers to sign up to participate in future PlayStation betas across a wide range of PlayStation experiences,” said Sid Shuman, senior director at Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications.

In the blog post announcing the Beta Program, Sony did clarify that in joining this initiative, players aren’t guaranteed access to all future tests. It just means you’ll be considered.

The program reminds me of Xbox Insider, Microsoft’s long-running beta and alpha testing system that lets Xbox users and players check out games and console features early via a single, unified system. Hopefully this means we’ll be getting big updates and improvements to the PS phone app, which isn’t very good.

