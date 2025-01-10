The PS4 Might Actually Break One Of The PS2's Wildest Records

Sony’s PlayStation 2 had a long lifecycle. It launched in 2000 and the final game released for it arrived in 2013. But the PlayStation 4 might be on track to beat this impressive record. In fact, it might demolish it.

The PlayStation 4 was released on November 15, 2013. That means we are now entering the 12th year of Sony’s home console. Usually, at this point in a console’s lifetime there are few if any new games being released for it. However, that’s not the case with the PS4, as there are over 20 games scheduled to arrive on the aging machine in 2025.

Here are 22 new games coming to PS4 (and other platforms) this year. Keep in mind this likely isn’t a complete list and it’s possible that more games will be announced for PS4 later in the year.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (PS5/PS4, Switch) - January 7 Freedom Wars Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - January 10 Tales of Graces f Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, XSX/S) - January 17 Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - January 23 Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One) - January 30 The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch) - February 14 Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - February 14 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S ) - February 21 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - March 6 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, XSX/S) - March 21 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) - March 21 Atomfall (PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - March 27 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S) - April 24 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS4, PS5, PC, Mobile) - June Double Dragon Revive (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S) - October 23 Dying Light: The Beast (PS4/5, PC, Xbox One, XSX/S) - 2025 Elden Ring Nightreign (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S, Xbox One) - 2025 Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox) - 2025 Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PC, Switch, PS4/5, XSX/S, Xbox One) - 2025 Splitgate 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX/S, Xbox One) - 2025 The House of the Dead 2: Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) - 2025 WWE 2K25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S) - 2025

Now, as mentioned before with the PS2, it’s not unheard of for very popular video game consoles to keep receiving new game releases a decade after the device first hit the market. A big install base is a big install base. But usually, this far into a console’s lifespan, you might get, say, one or two new games. For example, in 2018—12 years after the PlayStation 3 launched—we got two new PS3 games, and one was FIFA 19.

What we’re seeing with the PS4 in its 12th year is unlike anything in modern gaming history. Nearly two dozen games, at least, are set to arrive on PS4 this year, and not all of them are sports games or old ports. Some are brand new remasters, others are smaller 2D titles, and some are big AAA games like Dying Light: The Beast and Elden Ring Nightreign.

Console generations aren’t the same as before

And before someone jumps on me for suggesting PS4 games launching in 2025 is a bad thing, let me be clear: I’m not saying that. Most AAA video game studios have moved on to more powerful hardware, so I don’t think the industry is being held back by the PS4 (or the Xbox One, for that matter, which is also getting new games.)

The reality is that in 2025, the video game industry and market are very different than they once were. Back in the era of the PS2 and even PS3, tech was advancing rapidly from 2D to 3D to HD to 4K. New consoles felt more necessary every few years. That’s not the case in 2025.

The PS4 is still a fairly capable machine, especially for indie devs or people making smaller games or RPGs using pre-established tools and tech. And thanks to digital marketplaces, you don’t need to stock your game at Walmart to sell copies. It also helps that modern engines like Unreal and Unity are very scalable and flexible, so a single game can run on Switch, PS4, PS5, and even mobile devices.

Oh, and let’s not forget that some of the most popular games around right now—Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Genshin Impact, Overwatch 2, GTA Online, Minecraft, and Roblox—are all on PS4, and still receive updates each month. There’s a giant group of players who don’t feel the need to move on because the big games they play every week are still active and alive on PS4, so it’s not shocking that devs are still making plenty of games for the 12-year-old console in 2025.

The real question now is whether the PS4 can last longer than the PS2. I think it can. Even if, come next year, we only see half as many PS4 games launch as we get in 2025, that’ll still be over 10. We might even be getting PS4 games up until and beyond the launch of a theoretical PS6. Wild stuff.

