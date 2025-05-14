Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

12 Games Are Coming To PS Plus Game Catalog Next Week

Technically, the STALKER trilogy is three games so that's why its 12 and not 10

playstation
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 12 Games Are Coming To PS Plus Game Catalog Next Week
Image: Namco Bandai / EA / GSC Game World / Kotaku

Summer doesn’t officially start until later in June, but around where I live the days are getting hotter and the nights aren’t as cool as before. That’s fine. I don’t need the outdoors. I’ve got new PS Plus games to download and play, like Sand Land, Battlefield V, and a whole trilogy of classic STALKER games.

On May 14, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the subscription service’s game catalog. All of these newly revealed games will be available to start downloading and playing on May 20.

Perhaps I’ll give Battlefield V another chance. I wasn’t a big fan of the game when it first launched, but maybe returning to it after all the updates and with a ton of new players might win me over. It’s also great to see the classic STALKER games being added to the PS Plus catalog. I imagine some survival shooter sickos are about to discover some new favorites.

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. Essential tier subscribers don’t get access to the game catalog. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers next week:

PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

  • Soul Hackers 2 | PS5
  • Sand Land | PS4, PS5
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Battlefield V | PS4
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5
  • Humankind | PS4, PS5
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5
  • Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5