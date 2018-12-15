Project Stream testers who play an hour or more of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey between now and January 15 will get a copy of the game on PC for free. As we’ve previously reported, Project Stream is software for streaming games into your internet browser. You can still sign up for the Project Stream test.
Project Stream testers who play an hour or more of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey between now and January 15 will get a copy of the game on PC for free. As we’ve previously reported, Project Stream is software for streaming games into your internet browser. You can still sign up for the Project Stream test.