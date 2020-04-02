Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Professional Fashion Photographer Now Taking Snaps In Animal Crossing

Luke Plunkett
Under normal circumstances, Jessica Kobeissi is a professional photographer who spends her time shooting agency models in glamorous settings. But these are not normal circumstances, and so for the next little while Jessica is taking photos in Animal Crossing instead.

In this video posted to her YouTube channel, Jessica shows how Animal Crossing’s photo mode, along with some stuff like the game’s lighting (especially the different lighting modes inside player’s homes), can be used to let her employ many of the same techniques she does in her day job, only now they’re just...in Animal Crossing.

We’re all finding our ways to cope with stuff at the moment, especially those of us who can no longer do our jobs like we used to. Thank God this game is here, otherwise we’d all be completely fucked.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia.

