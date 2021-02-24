President Biden Wants To 'Review' A Cause Of PS5, Graphics Card Shortages

Don’t eat it, Mr President! It’s not that kind of chip! Photo : Pool ( Getty Images )

President Biden is getting ready to sign an executive order, one that will review the United States’ ability to get hold of certain things that it’s currently having trouble getting hold of. Among the list are semiconductors, one of the main reasons behind the current PS5 (and graphics card) shortages.



As CNBC reported earlier this month, a shortage of the chips—caused by pandemic interruptions to global supply chains—is wreaking havoc across the world, from car manufacturers to hardware companies like AMD and Qualcomm, and that’s trickling on down to places like Sony and Nvidia, because you can’t build PlayStations and GeForce cards without semiconductors.

AP’s report on the executive order says the review is targeting “the fragility of vital supply chains”, and will investigate whether, if a global situation makes it harder for the United States to import necessary components, the country needs to be manufacturing those things itself.

It should be noted that this is an order to kick off a review, not to implement anything that it recommends. For all we know the President might get this review, say building more stuff in America is a good idea, then do nothing about it. Kinda like how he promised $2000 checks and hasn’t done that either.