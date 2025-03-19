Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Commentary

The Antidote To Sephiroth Posting Is Barret Posting

More people should talk like Barret Wallace and less like the one-winged angel

By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Barret aims his gun at something off-screen.
Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

You’ve no doubt encountered someone who posts on social media like they’re Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, right? You know what I mean. These people, usually to simp for billionaires, voice their support for AI taking over creative fields, or justify discriminating against people, love to make their arguments in the most grandiose, wordy way possible, as if they were the one-winged angel himself monologuing over Aerith’s corpse. I think I’ve found the perfect counter to Sephiroth posting: Barret posting.

A Bluesky screenshot that shows Sephiroth standing over Cloud and Aerith with an Elon Musk quote in the text box that reads "My companies make great products that people love and I've never physically hurt anyone. So why the hate and violence against me? Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls."
Screenshot: Bluesky / Kotaku (Fair Use)
For those who don’t know, Barret Wallace is a party member in Final Fantasy VII. He’s the leader of the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE which is trying to save the world from the Shinra megacorporation that is destroying the planet. He’s also a no-nonsense activist known to give a rousing speech or two when the going gets tough. Unlike Sephiroth, he gets right to the heart of what he’s trying to say, doesn’t bloviate about why bad things are actually good, and speaks to real issues with the kinda gusto you need to change the world. If somebody speaks with clarity in favor of the common good, you can probably put it as a caption under Barret’s face and I would believe it to be a genuine screenshot from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

A Bluesky post that shows Barret with a speech bubble above a separate post that reads "“I can’t believe they are damaging Elon musks private property” Why can’t you believe this. He is shortening your lifespan and destroying your planet. What is the acceptable response to capitalists deciding it’s more convenient to cause ecological collapse and mass death than stop climate change?"
Screenshot: Bluesky / Kotaku (Fair Use)
The shame of it all is that you have to go looking for Barret posters on social media. Sephiroth posters, meanwhile, will come looking for you. They just spent 30 minutes coming up with a 300-character diatribe, and they’ll be damned if someone isn’t going to at least be subjected to it long enough for them to hit the block button. But Barret posters, I see you, I hear you, and I know you’re fighting the good fight against these insufferable fucks.

 