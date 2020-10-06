Vote 2020 graphic
Fine Art

Postcards From The Future

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Postcards From The Future
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Amin Faramarzian is a freelance artist based in Turkey who has worked for companies like Lego, Hasbro and Pepsi.

We actually featured Amin’s art back in 2014, but man, there’s so much good stuff to check out in 2020 that we’re circling back around and taking a look at pieces he’s done since.

You can see more of Amin’s work at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
undefined
Illustration: Amin Faramarzian
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

