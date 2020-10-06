Postcards From The Future

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Amin Faramarzian is a freelance artist based in Turkey who has worked for companies like Lego, Hasbro and Pepsi.
We actually featured Amin’s art back in 2014, but man, there’s so much good stuff to check out in 2020 that we’re circling back around and taking a look at pieces he’s done since.
You can see more of Amin’s work at his ArtStation page.
