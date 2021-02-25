Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Post Malone Does Hootie And The Blowfish For Pokémon Day

fahey
Mike Fahey
Post Malone’s Pokémon Day Celebration concert isn’t until Saturday, but today we get a taste of what that’s going to be like with a super-warbly cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You.” It’s certainly a song.

Being an old man, I immediately find myself missing the deep, dulcet tones of Hootie frontman Darius Rucker. Note how Malone changes the line “I’m such a baby cause the dolphins make me cry,” to “cowboys make me cry.” The original line was a nod to Rucker’s love of the Miami Dolphins, and Malone is a Dallas fan, hence the change.

I don’t know if I like this version of the song. Yeah, it’s got video game samples and such in it, but it’s so damn busy I find myself distracted from the song by stuff happening in the song. Is it me, or does the autotuning make it sound like he’s singing through scuba gear? I counter it with Alex Melton’s easycore cover of Post Malone’s “Sunflower.”

It’s super effective.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

crann777
crann777

Who the fuck thought that it would be a great idea to use autotune on a cover of Hooty and the Blowfish? Not saying you need to have vocals like Darius Rucker to pull it off, but passing the track through a synthesizer only makes it sounds even more hackney.

