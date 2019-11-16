Polteageist Is Made Out Of Tea And You Shouldn't Drink It

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Polteageist!



Polteageist Details

Type: Ghost



Average Height: 0' 08"

Average Weight: 0.9 lbs.



First Added In Generation VIII

New Pokemon are here! Sword and Shield, the latest mainline Pokemon game, was released this week. And with it comes a bunch of new Pokemon. Like Polteageist, a Pokemon that appears to be a blob of tea stuck inside a teapot. And you can actually drink this living creature. (It’s a ghost, so living might not be the right word.) Though if you drink too much of this Pokemon you will get sick.

Advertisement

I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of a Pokemon that is drinkable. Something just not right about that. What’s really weird is that Polteageist allows this to happen. In fact, according to some early flavor text released by Game Freak and Nintendo, Polteageist will only let trusted trainers drink it. I guess that’s fair. If I was made out of soda or water and someone wanted to drink me up, literally sip away some of the physical form, I would want to at least know their name and their intentions. Though don’t drink too much or you might get an upset stomach. Which sucks. But compared to all the terrible things that happen in the Pokemon universe, it’s not so bad.



Polteageist likes to hide in hotels and restaurants or similar places. These areas are usually filled with tableware, like pots and plates, and allows Polteageist to blend in and remain undetected. Polteageist can also reproduce by pouring some of its magical tea body into other vessels. And because of this Polteageist is considered a pest.



I have to ask though if Polteageist can create more of itself by simply pouring some tea into a cup or bowl, what happens when you drink it? The inside of your stomach is like a big bowl or pot. Does a Polteageist live inside a person after they drink some of its tea? Oh shit... Wait. The stomach aches and nausea. It’s not because the tea is gross. It’s because that person has a Polteageist now living inside them. Right? That’s what is happening. Dear God, don’t drink any of this thing.



Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : DasGnomo ( DeviantArt

Advertisement

I’d play a Luigi’s Mansion sequel that is set in the Pokemon universe and filled with ghostly creatures, like Polteageist. Also, Luigi please don’t drink that tea!

Random Facts

According to the Pokemon Fandom Wiki,

In Japan, its name is Pottodesu, which translates roughly into “death pot.”

I couldn’t find any concrete information on the flavor of the tea. According to the Fandom Wiki, the tea has a distinct aroma and flavor.

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

“Oranguru is the Ben Shapiro of Pokemon.” -David Anderson

Maybe the best comment all year? Also whenever I hear the name Ben Shapiro I just think of this wonderful clip.

Advertisement