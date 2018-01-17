Even though it’s early in the Switch’s life, the console already has some truly wonderful games. But what new titles in popular franchises do people in Japan most want? Like, that will make them buy a Switch? The answers might—or might not—surprise you.



Research site GooRanking got over two thousand replies (2,423 to be exact) to the question of what franchise’s newest title would make you want to buy a Switch.

As if gamers in Japan need another reason to buy the Switch!

Still, here are the top twenty-one results:

21. The new Inazuma Eleven - 34 votes 18. The new Rhythm Heaven - 36 votes 18. The new Dragon Quest Builders - 36 votes 18. The new Megami Tensei - 36 votes 17. The new Grand Theft Auto - 38 votes 16. The new Ace Attorney - 40 votes 15. The new Mario Maker - 48 votes 14. The new Harvest Moon - 51 votes 13. The new Resident Evil - 54 votes 12. The new Ogre Battle - 55 votes 11. The new Earthbound - 57 votes 9. The new Kingdom Hearts - 62 votes 9. The new Mario Party - 62 votes 8. The new Kirby - 65 votes 7. The new Tales - 69 votes 6. The new Taiko no Tatsujin - 70 votes 5. The new Final Fantasy - 112 votes 4. The new Fire Emblem - 125 votes 3. The new Pokemon - 163 votes 2. The new Smash Bros. - 205 votes 1. The new Animal Crossing - 214 votes

What about you?