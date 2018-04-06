The most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu polled 6,678 non-Japanese people, asking their opinions about Japanese video games. Which twenty did they say they liked most? Let’s find out!
Here is the breakdown by age:
Under 9 years old: 2 people
In their teens: 717 people
In their 20s: 4,429 people
In their 30s: 1,378 people
In their 40s: 125 people
Over 50: 7 people
And the breakdown by region:
North America: 3,397 people
Europe: 2,212 people
Asia (outside Japan): 406 people
South America: 364 people
Oceania: 230 people
Africa: 23 people
According to those polled, here are the 20 games (and franchises) that are most loved:
20. Pokemon series - 162 votes
19. Okami - 164 votes
18. Ni-Oh - 168 votes
17. Final Fantasy series - 190 votes
16. Metal Gear Solid - 191 votes
15. Super Mario Odyssey - 197 votes
14. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - 198 votes
13. Persona 3 - 203 votes
12. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - 227 votes
11. Chrono Trigger- 247 votes
10. Final Fantasy VII - 308 votes
9. Persona 4 - 318 votes
8. Yakuza 0 - 375 votes
7. Bloodborne - 452 votes
6. Monster Hunter series - 458 votes
5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 474 votes
4. Monster Hunter: World - 494 votes
3. Dark Souls - 502 votes
2. Nier: Automata - 1132 votes
1. Persona 5 - 1276 votes
Agree? Disagree?
While these are the top twenty choices, Famitsu explained that over 900 titles were selected.
