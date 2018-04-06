Image: Konami, Atlus, Nintendo

The most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu polled 6,678 non-Japanese people, asking their opinions about Japanese video games. Which twenty did they say they liked most? Let’s find out!



Here is the breakdown by age:

Under 9 years old: 2 people In their teens: 717 people In their 20s: 4,429 people In their 30s: 1,378 people In their 40s: 125 people Over 50: 7 people

And the breakdown by region:

North America: 3,397 people Europe: 2,212 people Asia (outside Japan): 406 people South America: 364 people Oceania: 230 people Africa: 23 people

According to those polled, here are the 20 games (and franchises) that are most loved:

20. Pokemon series - 162 votes 19. Okami - 164 votes 18. Ni-Oh - 168 votes 17. Final Fantasy series - 190 votes 16. Metal Gear Solid - 191 votes 15. Super Mario Odyssey - 197 votes 14. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - 198 votes 13. Persona 3 - 203 votes 12. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - 227 votes 11. Chrono Trigger- 247 votes 10. Final Fantasy VII - 308 votes 9. Persona 4 - 318 votes 8. Yakuza 0 - 375 votes 7. Bloodborne - 452 votes 6. Monster Hunter series - 458 votes 5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 474 votes 4. Monster Hunter: World - 494 votes 3. Dark Souls - 502 votes 2. Nier: Automata - 1132 votes 1. Persona 5 - 1276 votes

Agree? Disagree?

While these are the top twenty choices, Famitsu explained that over 900 titles were selected.