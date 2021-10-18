Just in time for the spooky season, TiMi Studio Group will kick off a Pokémon Unite Halloween event on October 20 that’s dedicated to all things frightening. It’s a pretty massive patch, too, packing in a brand-new playable monster, extra gear, and more.

Advertisement

The highlight of the update trailer is the addition of Greedent, a Normal-type Pokémon introduced in the eighth generation. The final evolution of Skwovet, Greedent is a squirrel-looking creature that primarily uses physical attacks. We don’t see too many of its abilities in the announcement trailer, but it appears as if Greedent will have some solid lane-clearing moves perfect for chasing enemies down.

Pokemon Unite ( YouTube

Elsewhere in the update is a new map overlay that turns it into something more akin to The Nightmare Before Christmas. While the game has already started incorporating spooky music, once things officially kick-off, you’ll see plenty of carved pumpkins and festive lights strung up. There’s a new mode where the monsters can also turn into pumpkins during a match, but it’s unclear how it’ll work. Some ultimates, like Lucario’s, have also been altered to match the Halloween season.



The limited-time Halloween Festival event also features new Trainer cosmetics (like a Pikachu-shaped pumpkin helmets) and Holowear for Charizard, Eldegoss, Lucario, Wigglytuff, and Zeraora. For example, Lucario is dressed like Zorro, with a black cape, pointed hat, and eye-mask to match. The entire thing runs from October 20 to November 7.

Read More: Pokémon Unite Survey Suggests Huge Changes Could Be Coming

This Halloween event comes just a month after TiMi Studio Group dropped the popular MOBA on mobile devices. At the same time, Pokémon Unite started a new season that took our pocket monsters to space. Two creatures, Mamoswine and Sylveon, also joined the game’s roster. With Greedent, who is an admittedly inspired inclusion, there are now 26 total playable Pokémon.