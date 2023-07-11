Useless Magikarp Is One Of The Most Valuable Pokémon Cards In New TCG Set

Pokémon TCG is really hotting up with the summer weather, as the Scarlet & Violet era hits its stride. We’re a month into the second set, Paldea Evolved, while hotly anticipating both August’s Obsidian Flames, and September’s Pokémon 151 sets. This makes it a great time to see how Paldea Evolved’s cards are standing up, both in terms of the live game’s meta, and their resale values.



Paldea Evolved launched internationally just about a month ago, with a lot of anticipation surrounding the Special Illustration Rare Iono. Having reached a ludicrous peak of $1,500 for the Japanese version (and still changing hands for over a grand, pack fresh), it was obviously going to be the card to pull for the English-language release. The race for second place was always going to be more interesting, and you’ll perhaps be rather surprised to learn what’s there.



When it comes to the live game’s meta, S&V is still having a hard time making a serious dent. Lost Origin’s Lost Zone cards are still dominating with the likes of Greninja/Comfey/Cromorant decks, while Silver Tempest’s Lugia decks are still enormously popular. However, we are seeing Gardevoir ex and Miraidon ex decks winning in tournaments, albeit primarily supported by yellow-bordered cards, and Paldea Evolved’s Chien-Pao ex working in tandem with the endlessly popular Palkia VSTAR.

Although we also have to mention Iono here too, as she steps in to replace the recently rotated-out Marnie. We’ll get into details later, but alongside Super Rod and Jet Energy, it really does seem like the new era is currently proving powerful with its trainer cards, rather than the Pokémon themselves.

Right, so let’s dive in, to find out which are the most playable, and sellable, cards in Paldea Evolved. (All prices are accurate at the time of writing, but are subject to the mad whims of the market.)