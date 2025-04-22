The Highest-Priced Cards In Pokémon TCG's Journey Together

Journey Together might be a reasonably interesting set for the tabletop card game, re-introducing Trainer Pokémon to the game for the first time in 25 years, but it’s a massive anticlimax for collectors. Which turns out to be just the thing the hobby desperately needed; there are no $1000+ cards this time out, not even close, making it a set regular players can more reasonably afford to collect.

This isn’t going to last. At the end of May, Destined Rivals arrives, which will reintroduce Team Rocket Trainer Pokémon to the TCG, and everyone will go nuts. But as we predicted back in March, we can enjoy this moment of respite, where picking up a card you need for your deck isn’t going to require a second mortgage. That’s not to say there aren’t some high prices here, but it’s a big deal that the bottom end of the top 10 is under $20, and under $10 by the 16th. It’s possible to pick up full-art cards as lovely as the Noibat and Lycanroc for around $5, which feels just about right. Most importantly, regular ex cards are between 50c and a dollar, meaning building a solid, competitive deck is affordable to most.

This is, of course, all helped by there being just so few special art cards in a very disappointing set. Pull rates are grim, but given that everything being manufactured is being instantly bought, there are a lot of cards out there to be resold for those unfortunate enough not to be able to find sealed cards.

Perhaps you’re looking to be one of those resellers. Here are the ten cards fetching the highest prices (at the time of writing) to dig out from your own collection.