Pokémon's New Prismatic Evolutions Cards Are Selling For Crazy Money

Prismatic Evolutions has, rather sadly, broken the Pokémon TCG. Thanks to bots, scalpers, and atrocious prevention of them by the Pokémon Center, cards for this new, special set sold out, sometimes even before pre-orders were visible to the public. And it’s a shame, because it’s a cracking collection of cards, so it’s not an enormous surprise that resale prices on the special arts are absurd.

Now, it’s worth noting from the start that these prices will come down. Right now, The Pokémon Company International (TPCi) is rushing reprints to try to provide some stock, and this is a set that will be releasing in new boxed forms throughout the rest of 2025. People will, at some point, calm down a bit. But not yet. Which is to say, for goodness sakes, don’t pay these prices. Unless a particular piece of colorful cardboard is the final ingredient you need for a spell that will save your family from the clutches of an evil wizard, there is no rational reason for handing over hundreds or—as the case may be—thousands of dollars.

However, should you have been lucky enough to stumble on a pack or two, and fancy making a quick buck off someone not smart enough to follow my advice, now’s the moment. You mercenary monster.

Usually, when I put these galleries together for a set, there’s one card that breaks the hundred bucks barrier, and then by the lower end of the top 10, we’re in the low 20s and teens. Not this time, folks—we’re not going to be dipping below two hundo. Because, as previously established, absurd. In fact, to dip below $100, we’d have had to go 18 spots deep.

All prices are accurate at the time of writing, but obviously wildly fluctuate based on the combined whims of capitalism and derangement.