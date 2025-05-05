What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Hottest Cards In May's Team Rocket Pokémon TCG Set, Destined Rivals

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Pokemon

The Hottest Cards In May's Team Rocket Pokémon TCG Set, Destined Rivals

Prepare for trouble, and make it double: Team Rocket is back

pokemon
By
John Walker
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
An array of full art Pokemon cards over a blurry background.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

While the most recent Pokémon TCG set, Journey Together, may have been something of an anticlimax, the fervor surrounding the game has still ensured it’s close to impossible to buy. Individual cards may be more reasonably priced, but just buying the packs means pouncing on stores the moment they receive stock updates, and then fighting the scalpers to get any. But if it’s bad now, just wait until May 30 when Destined Rivals is officially released.

Advertisement

Journey Together should have been the very exciting return of Trainer Pokémon to the card game but instead proved rather flat, failing to significantly shake up the format. But it seems this was just a tentative toe poked into the waters, because this month we’re getting Destined Rivals, which not only enormously elaborates on the range of Trainer Pokémon, but also reintroduces Team Rocket to the TCG for the first time in 25 years. And yes, that means there’s a Giovanni’s Mewtwo, and yes, it’s already at a colossal price in Japan.

The full official English-language line-up has yet to be revealed, but The Pokémon Company has shown a fair few, a bunch more have appeared in Spanish, and there are many more we know are coming from the Japanese set. So based on all of this, we’ve put together the most anticipated cards that’ll be included in Destined Rivals (not to be confused with the Black & White: Rival Destinies anime).

It’s going to be tough to find them on sale, but it’s worth knowing that pre-release events take place on May 17—definitely check to see if your local specialist store has tickets. Scalpers can’t abuse this, because to get your packs you need to open and play with them!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Team Rocket’s Ariana

Team Rocket’s Ariana

Team Rocket’s Ariana
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

While Supporter card Ariana is hardly groundbreaking (it allows you to draw cards until you have five in your hand, or eight if all your benched Pokémon are Team Rocket Pokémon), the art here really is. The Japanese version of the set contains three of these Team Rocket Supporter full-art cards, along with Giovanni and Ethan, and all three look highly collectible, but this Ariana is the sort of profile work you almost never see in the TCG.

Advertisement

It’s selling for about $35 in Japan, but I suspect the U.S. version will fetch much higher prices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Ethan’s Ho-Oh

Ethan’s Ho-Oh

Ethan’s Ho-Oh
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Kotaku’s own Ethan has a high showing in this set, starting off with these two versions of the Ho-Oh ex. Both are absolutely stunning cards in dramatically different ways, and my guess is that the version on the right may fetch around $150 when it launches. There will also be a gold version of this card, and I’ll be curious to see if it generates interest.

Advertisement

It’s also a hell of a card, given you can use it to load up all your Ethan Pokémon with energy each turn, and when in the Active Spot it’ll deal out a massive 160 damage, while healing every single one of your Pokémon in play by 50. I think there are going to be a lot of Ethan-based decks coming soon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Ethan’s Typhlosion

Ethan’s Typhlosion

Ethan’s Typhlosion
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Stick Typhlosion in that deck too, and you can deliver two very powerful attacks. Once it’s evolved, it’ll do 40 damage for just one energy, but then add on another 60 damage for every Ethan’s Adventure card in your discard pile.

Advertisement

But clearly I’m including this one for the spectacular artwork. What an absolute beauty. In Japan, the big money cards are mostly Team Rocket, but I think this looks good enough that it’ll fetch a hefty resell value on its own merits.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Ethan’s Adventure

Ethan’s Adventure

Ethan’s Adventure
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Ethan, of course from Gen 2's Pokémon Gold and Silver, has a fair few cards in the set, including starter Cyndaquil, Magcargo, and the mighty Pichu. All three are celebrated in this outlandishly lovely card, Ethan’s Adventure.

Advertisement

The card itself helps you fetch Ethan’s Pokémon from your deck, of course going into your discard pile at the same time in order to power up Typhlosion.

But, also, look how flipping cute this is!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Misty’s Pysduck

Misty’s Pysduck

Misty’s Pysduck
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Cough. Yes, obviously this card’s going to do well. Everyone loves Misty, some rather too much, and here she is in her swimming cozzie. It does help that it’s also a completely lovely piece of art, with Psyduck looking so cute.

Advertisement

The Japanese version, from Heat Wave Arena, seems to sell for around $26, which is incredibly low. I imagine it’ll be double that in English by this time next month.

Its ability allows you to discard the bottom card of your deck, and then when done, discard any cards attached to the Psyduck and put the card back on the top of your own deck.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Team Rocket’s Crobat ex

Team Rocket’s Crobat ex

Team Rocket’s Crobat ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Team Rocket and Crobat are old friends, so this is no surprise. But wowsers, what a card. It looks stunning.

Advertisement

It helps that when you first evolve to it, you can put 20 damage on your opponent’s Stage 2 cards. Then, when you use it to do that 120 attack, you have the option to return it to your hand. Oh, and the 310 HP is ludicrous.

This is the third-highest-selling card from Japan’s The Glory of Team Rocket set, currently selling for around $120.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Team Rocket’s Meowth

Team Rocket’s Meowth

Team Rocket’s Meowth
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Look at Giovanni! He’s so cute! That’s definitely not right. I love it.

Meowth is, of course, a Team Rocket fixture, and it’s great to see him hanging out with the boss rather than Jessie or James.

Advertisement

Here, Meowth is his usual mischievous self, the first “attack” letting you pick a card at random from your opponent’s hand, look at it, and then have it shuffled back into their deck.

The second is a triple-coin toss, with 20 damage per heads flipped.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Moltres is always an incredibly popular card (although it seems to only ever hit the ridiculous money when it also features Zapdos and Articuno, which this does not). Add that to a Team Rocket special, then combine with this astonishing piece of art, and you have a total banger.

Advertisement

The Japanese version is already fetching $190 for U.S. buyers, so expect this card to go stellar. I wouldn’t be surprised to see $250, unless it ends up being used as a promo.

That 110 attack also reduces damage from the next incoming attack by 50, but that’s as nothing compared to its four-energy move. Here, if you have a Team Rocket Energy card attached to it, you discard that energy, causing your opponent’s active Pokémon to be instantly discarded too! It’s a one-hit kill, and you can keep the card in play!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Cynthia’s Garchomp ex

Cynthia’s Garchomp ex

Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This is the top-selling card in Japan’s Heat Wave Arena, and currently sells in the U.S. for over $230. That seems likely to spike an awful lot higher come June, and given the mediocrity of it as an ex card in play, we can likely put this down to the rarity and the spectacular artwork.

Advertisement

A 100 damage attack for one energy is amazing, and 260 for two energy is bonkers (even if you do have to discard it all), but given this is a Stage 2 evolution, it’s not going to be super-easy to get into play.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex

Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex

Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

OK, this is the big one. It’s Giovanni, it’s Mewtwo, it’s sending everyone crazy. Prices are still climbing for the Japanese version out of The Glory of Team Rocket, at the time of writing sitting at $435.

Advertisement

Personally, I’m not a fan of the art here. Neither the style nor the composition. But then, hey, when I pull it I won’t mind parting with it for the big cash! It’s hard to say how big Destined Rivals is going to be, but if it’s as daft as I’m suspecting, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this hitting $600.

It’s a tricky card to play, however, with a sort of reverse-ability. An inability, if you will. You need at least three other Team Rocket Pokémon in play to even be able to use its attacks, which means it’s only going to work in decks built around the troublesome gang, and then you’ll depend on the draw.

However, in return you get a heck of an attack for a Basic card. Mewtwo delivers 160 damage as a base, but that can go up to a whopping 280 if you also discard two energy cards from your benched Pokémon.

There are a whole bunch of other spectacular pieces of art in our combination of the two Japanese sets (plus some other leftovers), and we’ll properly get into celebrating them once the set’s released and we’ve got all the cards in English.

.

Advertisement

12 / 12