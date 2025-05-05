The Hottest Cards In May's Team Rocket Pokémon TCG Set, Destined Rivals

While the most recent Pokémon TCG set, Journey Together, may have been something of an anticlimax, the fervor surrounding the game has still ensured it’s close to impossible to buy. Individual cards may be more reasonably priced, but just buying the packs means pouncing on stores the moment they receive stock updates, and then fighting the scalpers to get any. But if it’s bad now, just wait until May 30 when Destined Rivals is officially released.

Journey Together should have been the very exciting return of Trainer Pokémon to the card game but instead proved rather flat, failing to significantly shake up the format. But it seems this was just a tentative toe poked into the waters, because this month we’re getting Destined Rivals, which not only enormously elaborates on the range of Trainer Pokémon, but also reintroduces Team Rocket to the TCG for the first time in 25 years. And yes, that means there’s a Giovanni’s Mewtwo, and yes, it’s already at a colossal price in Japan.

The full official English-language line-up has yet to be revealed, but The Pokémon Company has shown a fair few, a bunch more have appeared in Spanish, and there are many more we know are coming from the Japanese set. So based on all of this, we’ve put together the most anticipated cards that’ll be included in Destined Rivals (not to be confused with the Black & White: Rival Destinies anime).

It’s going to be tough to find them on sale, but it’s worth knowing that pre-release events take place on May 17—definitely check to see if your local specialist store has tickets. Scalpers can’t abuse this, because to get your packs you need to open and play with them!