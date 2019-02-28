Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble are the starters for the newly revealed Pokémon Sword And Shield. They look familiar.



Namely, that people think they look like The Powerpuff Girls.

As Twitter user Sazanami Salami points out, Scorbunny looks like Blossom, Sobble look Bubbles and Grookey looks like Buttercup. This image has been liked over 39,000 times.



Sazanami Salami drew these Powerpuff images for comparison’s sake. They’re not exactly the same, but certain traits and colors in each of the Powerpuff characters line up with the new Starters’. An amusing coincidence, no doubt.

Here is how the characters stack up to official art.

Can’t wait to see how these Starters evolve!

For more Powerpuff Girls fan art, check out Sazanami Salami’s Pixiv page.