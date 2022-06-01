Whenever a new Pokémon trailer goes live, the internet’s sleuths get busy. Info about these games tends to release in carefully curated bursts, sparking the sort of breathless speculation that leads to fans, um, mistakenly identifying a wheelbarrow as a previously undiscovered Pokémon. Today, hereby known as Holy Release Date Revealedsday, is no different.



Yes, this morning the Pokémon Company dropped a ton of new info about its forthcoming RPGs for the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You probably already know that they’re out in November with four-player co-op, that the trendiest new Pokémon looks delicious (sorry!), and that the professors are instant right-swipes. But there’s a lot more info between the cracks. Let’s dive in.