Image: The Pokemon Company

Back in 2017, The Pokémon Company announced Pokéland. Slated for iOS and Android, the game was to feature toy Pocket Monsters duking it out on various in-game islands. But the game went M.I.A. That is, until today.



The Pokémon Company has just revealed that the game is now called Pokémon Scramble SP in Japan, while internationally, it is Pokémon Rumble Rush.

Image: The Pokemon Company

While the official Japanese site lists its release date as kinjitsu (近日) or “coming soon,” Australian site Vooks is reporting that the game has already been released there on Android.



