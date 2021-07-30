To celebrate reaching a million Twitter followers, The Pokémon Company has now recreated the sweet bicycle from the first generation games, Red and Blue, and their remakes. Someone will actually get this thing!



In-game, the bicyc le is priced at a cool one million Pokémon dollars. It wasn’t possible for players to earn enough cashola to buy one, because it costs a dollar more than could be earned in-game. The two-wheeler could, however, be obtained with a Bike Voucher.

Don’t you just love this fantastic design? I certainly do.



Fittingly, this life-sized reproduction won’t be for sale, but rather given away . To win, hopefuls need to follow @poke_time s and use the hashtag ポケモンの100万円じてんしゃ (“Pokémon’s million yen [sic] bicycle”). While anyone can do that, the rules state that the prize will only be shipped domestically in Japan. Sorry, international fans: unless you have a place in Japan, you’re outta luck!

The bicycle is finished with an array of neat touches and accents, such as Poké Ball wheel tread, etchings of Pokémon like Pikachu and Snorlax between the spokes, and Poké Balls stamped on the handles.



Check out the official photos below:

The bicycle even plays the badass Bicycle Theme. If you’re not familiar, have a listen!



How excellent is this? The only thing that’s missing is a bicycle chain. That’s right, as the official page points out, it’s not possible to actually ride this bike. The dual kickstand holds the bicycle in place so it can’t tip over or move.



Instead, this is a full-scale model, which would certainly make it quite the conversation piece. It’s an iconic video game bike that’s also appeared in the Pokémon anime. So, the winner can soak in all the bicycle glory without being able to experience the joy of riding it, blasting the theme down the street. Now that would be worth a million.

