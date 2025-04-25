Pokémon Is About To Make So Much Money On Life-Sized Eeveelution Plushies

Due to some questionable picks, the Pokémon Company’s life-size plush line has often been the subject of meme fodder. The helpful Lucario plush is here to steal your wife by doing the household chores you neglect. The Porygon is big enough to be a piece of furniture. And, well, what do you need a life-sized Gardevoir plush for? But sometimes, the choices make perfect sense. The next life-sized Pokémon plush won’t be just one of these critters; it will be nine—all nine Eevee evolutions, to be exact.

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon in the series. Part of what makes the little fox-like creature so beloved is that it can evolve into one of eight (for now) forms, based on different energies. Everyone has a different favorite “Eeveelution” and there are a lot of fans who love the whole line so much that they’ll buy all of their merchandise in a set. Well those sickos better be ready to pay a pretty penny for the life-sized Eevee evolution plushies. At the moment, the nine plushies have only been announced for sale on the Japanese Pokémon Center website, but these do tend to make their way overseas shortly after. According to PokéShopper, the Japanese sale for Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon runs until May 19. The Eevee plush, which is much smaller than its evolutions, costs 3,850 yen (roughly $27), while the larger fully-evolved plushies are 44,000 yen (around $306). That means collecting the whole range would cost you almost $2,500. Click through the gallery to see them in all their life-sized glory.

Update, 4/25/25, 10:42 a.m. Eastern: The plushies are now on sale on the U.S. Pokémon Center store...and they’re a whopping $400. Good luck to your wallets.

These enormous plushies are part of The Pokémon Company’s “Year of Eevee,” which is celebrating the fox-like Pokémon and all its evolutions with new merchandise. While there is no official tease or announcement, fans are hopeful that a year dedicated to Eevee might culminate in a new Eeveelution at some point. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is bringing back Mega Evolutions and returning to Kalos, the fairy-type Sylveon’s home region. So even if we don’t get a new Eeveelution, part of me wonders if a Mega Evolution is in the cards.