What's Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Pokémon Is About To Make So Much Money On Life-Sized Eeveelution Plushies

Pokémon Is About To Make So Much Money On Life-Sized Eeveelution Plushies

The 'Year of Eevee' continues with nine live-sized plushies for each evolution

Kenneth Shepard
The full set of Eeveelution life-sized plushies.
Image: The Pokémon Company

Due to some questionable picks, the Pokémon Company's life-size plush line has often been the subject of meme fodder. The helpful Lucario plush is here to steal your wife by doing the household chores you neglect. The Porygon is big enough to be a piece of furniture. And, well, what do you need a life-sized Gardevoir plush for? But sometimes, the choices make perfect sense. The next life-sized Pokémon plush won't be just one of these critters; it will be nine—all nine Eevee evolutions, to be exact.

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon in the series. Part of what makes the little fox-like creature so beloved is that it can evolve into one of eight (for now) forms, based on different energies. Everyone has a different favorite "Eeveelution" and there are a lot of fans who love the whole line so much that they'll buy all of their merchandise in a set. Well those sickos better be ready to pay a pretty penny for the life-sized Eevee evolution plushies. At the moment, the nine plushies have only been announced for sale on the Japanese Pokémon Center website, but these do tend to make their way overseas shortly after. According to PokéShopper, the Japanese sale for Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon runs until May 19. The Eevee plush, which is much smaller than its evolutions, costs 3,850 yen (roughly $27), while the larger fully-evolved plushies are 44,000 yen (around $306). That means collecting the whole range would cost you almost $2,500. Click through the gallery to see them in all their life-sized glory.

Update, 4/25/25, 10:42 a.m. Eastern: The plushies are now on sale on the U.S. Pokémon Center store...and they're a whopping $400. Good luck to your wallets.

These enormous plushies are part of The Pokémon Company's "Year of Eevee," which is celebrating the fox-like Pokémon and all its evolutions with new merchandise. While there is no official tease or announcement, fans are hopeful that a year dedicated to Eevee might culminate in a new Eeveelution at some point. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is bringing back Mega Evolutions and returning to Kalos, the fairy-type Sylveon's home region. So even if we don't get a new Eeveelution, part of me wonders if a Mega Evolution is in the cards.

2 / 13

Vaporeon

Vaporeon

A woman holds her Vaporeon plushie's hands.
Image: The Pokémon Company
3 / 13

Jolteon

Jolteon

A woman looks at the Jolteon plush through a window.
Image: The Pokémon Company
4 / 13

Flareon

Flareon

A woman cuddles up to the Flareon plush on a couch.
Image: The Pokémon Company
5 / 13

Vaporeon

Vaporeon

Vaporeon plush sitting on the floor in front of a couch.
Image: The Pokémon Company
6 / 13

Jolteon

Jolteon

Jolteon plush sitting on the floor in front of a couch.
Image: The Pokémon Company
7 / 13

Flareon

Flareon

Flareon plush sitting on the floor in front of a couch.
Image: The Pokémon Company
8 / 13

The original Eeveelution trio

The original Eeveelution trio

The Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon plushes sit on a couch and floor while a woman stands behind them looking at them over her shoulder.
Image: The Pokémon Company
9 / 13

Vaporeon

Vaporeon

The Vaporeon plush.
Image: The Pokémon Company
10 / 13

Jolteon

Jolteon

The Jolteon plush.
Image: The Pokémon Company
11 / 13

Flareon

Flareon

The Flareon plush.
Image: The Pokémon Company
12 / 13

Eeveelutions

Eeveelutions

The full set of Eeveelution life-sized plushes.
Image: The Pokémon Company
