A new Pokémon game means, well, new Pokémon, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no exception. And while the latest installment in Nintendo’s flagship role-playing franchise may skew from the series’ foundational elements in interesting ways with its fluid, open-world gameplay, some of these debuting Pokémon still come with unique evolution requirements that may not be obvious at first blush.



Take Ursaluna, for example. A new, third-stage evolution for the Teddiursa/Ursaring family, Ursaluna augments its predecessors’ singular Normal typing with a secondary Ground attribute, expanding the amount of moves it can learn and bolster via STAB (same-type attack bonus). A unique Ursaluna can also be used as a mount, which has the special ability to dig up valuable items, like the peat blocks in the Crimson Mirelands that just so happen to be necessary for kickstarting Ursaring’s evolution.

Whether cultivating peat through excavation or completing requests, however, obtaining a bigger bear isn’t simply a matter of shoving the decaying moss down your its throat. To evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, you also need to make sure there’s a full moon in the sky (Ursaluna…get it?), which can be forced by repeatedly resting at your camp until nightfall. You’ll know you meet all these requirements when, after using the peat block from your inventory, any Ursaring in your party become marked as compatible for evolution.

Getting a Kleavor, the Scyther evolution The Pokémon Company has featured in just about every Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer so far, also requires a special item. To evolve Scyther into Kleavor, you’ll need black augurite, which can be acquired in various ways. These methods include defeating Graveler in the wild, breaking ore deposits with your Pokémon, or excavating treasures atop the rideable Ursaluna mentioned above. Some players with early copies of the game report that black augurite also becomes available for purchase further into the story.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus also features a group of Pokémon that evolve by performing specific moves 10 times: Hisuian Qwilfish (use Barb Barrage in Strong Style to get Overquil), Basculin (use Wave Crasher in Agile Style to get Basculegion), and Stantler (use Psyshield in Agile Style to get Wyrdeer). Furthermore, Pokémon evolutions that previously required trading with another player (Haunter to Gengar, Kadabra to Alakazam, Machoke to Machamp, etc.) can now be initiated with a new in-game item known as a linking cord instead.

As you can see, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is more than just a basic remix of the traditional Pokémon formula. It also rethinks fundamental aspects of the series like how Pokémon evolve, adding a unique spin that makes Pokémon growth feel more organic than simply meeting a specific level threshold. Better yet, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is so big and experimental that we’re sure to discover new details as we spend more time with the game, so stay tuned.

