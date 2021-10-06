Today in Osaka, Universal Studios Japan announced it’s entering into a creative partnership with The Pokémon Company.



“Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company will enter a long-term partnership to jointly explore groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022,” reads the official announcement.

Earlier this year, Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan. This is also the result of a creative partnership between USJ and the Kyoto-based game company. Similarly, Universal Studios Japan has also collaborated with Capcom for Monster Hunter themed attractions and in-game items.



“We are honored to have a long-term partnership with The Pokémon Company while developing groundbreaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokémon fans and our guests,” said J.L. Bonnier, President and CEO of Universal Studios Japan. “The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal’s innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family.”



There was no formal announcement of a Pokémon themed area or any Pokémon attractions at USJ, but that now certainly seems inevitable. The announcement states that the two companies are still in an exploratory phase, but the mention of immersing guests in the world of Pokémon is promising.



“The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokémon experience,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, in an official announcement. “This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come. We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together.”

A Pokémon themed area would no doubt be massively popular.



