Pokémon Go trainers will soon be happening upon monsters from the Sinnoh region, publisher Niantic announced today. Those are the little guys from 2006's Pokémon Pearl and Diamond and 2008's Pokémon Platinum. They should be in-game sometime this week. [Update—11:25 am ET: Some readers are saying these Pokémon are available in-game now!]

Pokémon like Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will make their way into the mobile game sometime this week, Niantic said. They added in their announcement, “You can look forward to discovering even more Pokémon over the next few weeks appearing in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and battling in raids.”

Pokémon Go launched in the summer of 2016 and, ever since, has been slow-releasing Pokémon from various games into its augmented reality world.