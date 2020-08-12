Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Pokémon Go Player Arrested For Assaulting Friend

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonpokemon gojapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled iPokémon Go/i Player Arrested For Assaulting Friend
Screenshot: Pokemon Go
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In Hokkaido, Japan, 56-year-old Kanehisa Satoh has been arrested after an alleged altercation with his 55-year-old friend over Pokémon Go.

The two first met several years ago while playing Pokémon Go.

The altercation broke out over a Gym in Pokémon Go while both were in a stopped car, reports Sankei. “I got pissed because he had gone ahead and took my encampment,” Satoh is quoted as saying in his confession. Satoh grabbed his friend by the chest and then kicked the driver’s side mirror, destroying it.

The 55-year-old man called the police, who rushed to the scene and arrested Satoh for assault and property damage.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

