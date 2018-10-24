The Vatican has commissioned a mobile game called Follow JC Go, an AR title which is almost identical to Pokémon Go, only you’re out there collecting Saints and “blessed characters from the Bible”.



It works exactly the same as Niantic and Nintendo’s blockbuster: you hit the streets and run into folks you can capture, only instead of battling monsters, you just need to answer some questions from Saints and the like instead.

Corriere reports that in addition to tracking a user’s “hydration and nutrition”, it’ll also take note of your prayer count, and while the game features transactions, they come in the form of donations to charity.

Follow JC Go was made for World Youth Day in Panama early next year, but the app’s already out, albeit just in Spanish. There are more languages coming soon.