Pokémon Gets A New Puzzle Game And A Toothbrushing App

In non-Pokémon Snap news, this morning’s YouTube presentation from The Pokémon Company also revealed free-to-start puzzle game Pokémon Café Mix and Pokémon Smile, a mobile app meant to help children brush their teeth.

Launching on June 23 on Switch, iOS, and Android, Pokémon Café Mix is a match puzzle game in which players complete orders in a restaurant run by pocket monsters. Players recruit Pokémon and build out their c a fé, adding new areas and unlocking more puzzles. It looks super cute.

Pokémon Smile, out today for mobile devices, is an app that turns brushing one’s teeth into a game. It’s packed with ridiculously adorable Pokémon and plenty of special effects to make tooth brushing time fun for kids. Or adults. I’m not judging.

Check out the full presentation below for more info on the two new titles, as well as new of Mega Evolutions coming to Pokémon Go.

