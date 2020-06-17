Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Pokémon Gets A New Puzzle Game And A Toothbrushing App

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled iPokémon /iGets A New Puzzle Game And A Toothbrushing App
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In non-Pokémon Snap news, this morning’s YouTube presentation from The Pokémon Company also revealed free-to-start puzzle game Pokémon Café Mix and Pokémon Smile, a mobile app meant to help children brush their teeth.

Launching on June 23 on Switch, iOS, and Android, Pokémon Café Mix is a match puzzle game in which players complete orders in a restaurant run by pocket monsters. Players recruit Pokémon and build out their café, adding new areas and unlocking more puzzles. It looks super cute.

Illustration for article titled iPokémon /iGets A New Puzzle Game And A Toothbrushing App
Image: Nintendo
Pokémon Smile, out today for mobile devices, is an app that turns brushing one’s teeth into a game. It’s packed with ridiculously adorable Pokémon and plenty of special effects to make tooth brushing time fun for kids. Or adults. I’m not judging.

Pokemon Smile.
Pokemon Smile.
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Check out the full presentation below for more info on the two new titles, as well as new of Mega Evolutions coming to Pokémon Go.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

