It is time for part two of our annual Kotaku Splitscreen tradition, where we talk about EVERY VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR.
This week, Kirk and I go from July to December, covering this summer’s gems (Pyre, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age) and then getting into the big games of fall, from Star Wars Battlefront II to Assassin’s Creed Origins. We talk about loot boxes, visual novels, and our complicated feelings toward Destiny 2.
(If you missed last week’s episode, covering January through June, it’s right here.)
Get the MP3 right here.
Full list of games we discussed:
JULY
- That’s You!
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- The End Is Nigh
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Splatoon 2
- Lone Echo
- Fable Fortune
- Pyre
- Hey! Pikmin
- Miitopia
- Aven Colony
AUGUST
- Tacoma
- Dreadnought
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Lawbreakers
- Starcraft: Remastered
- Agents of Mayhem
- Matterfall
- Nidhogg 2
- Sonic Mania
- Sudden Strike 4
- Uncharted Lost Legacy
- Madden NFL 18
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
- Absolver
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
SEPTEMBER
- Knack II
- Destiny 2
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Divinity Original Sin 2
- Tooth and Tail
- Ys VIII
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- NBA 2K18
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Doki Doki Literature Club
- Stardew Valley Switch
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Fortnite: Battle Royale
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Heat Signature
- Project Cars 2
- Echo
- Hob
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
- Golf Story
- Cuphead
- SNES Classic
- Star Fox 2
OCTOBER:
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Forza 7
- Layton’s Mystery Journey
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
- Middle-earth Shadow of War
- Chaos;Child
- The Evil Within 2
- Etrian Odyssey V
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Destiny 2 PC
- Hidden Agenda
- The Mummy Demastered
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
NOVEMBER:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Hand of Fate 2
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Xbox One X
- Mario Party: The Top 100
- Need for Speed Payback
- L.A. Noire Switch
- Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
DECEMBER:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Okami HD
- Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad
- Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris
- Lots of ports and DLC and shit
As always, you can find Splitscreen on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.