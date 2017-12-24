It is time for part two of our annual Kotaku Splitscreen tradition, where we talk about EVERY VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR.



This week, Kirk and I go from July to December, covering this summer’s gems (Pyre, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age) and then getting into the big games of fall, from Star Wars Battlefront II to Assassin’s Creed Origins. We talk about loot boxes, visual novels, and our complicated feelings toward Destiny 2.

(If you missed last week’s episode, covering January through June, it’s right here.)

Get the MP3 right here.

Full list of games we discussed:

JULY That’s You!



Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age



The End Is Nigh



Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles



Splatoon 2



Lone Echo



Fable Fortune



Pyre



Hey! Pikmin



Miitopia



Aven Colony AUGUST Tacoma



Dreadnought



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice



Lawbreakers



Starcraft: Remastered



Agents of Mayhem



Matterfall



Nidhogg 2



Sonic Mania



Sudden Strike 4



Uncharted Lost Legacy



Madden NFL 18



Ark: Survival Evolved



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle



Yakuza Kiwami



Life Is Strange: Before The Storm



Absolver



XCOM 2: War of the Chosen SEPTEMBER Knack II



Destiny 2



Monster Hunter Stories



Divinity Original Sin 2



Tooth and Tail



Ys VIII



Dishonored: Death of the Outsider



Metroid: Samus Returns



Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite



NBA 2K18



Steamworld Dig 2



Doki Doki Literature Club



Stardew Valley Switch



Total War: Warhammer 2



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2



Pokken Tournament DX



Fortnite: Battle Royale



Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony



Heat Signature



Project Cars 2



Echo



Hob



The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game



Golf Story



Cuphead



SNES Classic



Star Fox 2

OCTOBER: Battle Chasers: Nightwar



Forza 7



Layton’s Mystery Journey



Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions



Middle-earth Shadow of War



Chaos;Child



The Evil Within 2



Etrian Odyssey V



South Park: The Fractured But Whole



Gran Turismo Sport



Fire Emblem Warriors



Destiny 2 PC



Hidden Agenda



The Mummy Demastered



Assassin’s Creed: Origins



Super Mario Odyssey



Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus NOVEMBER: Call of Duty: WWII



Hand of Fate 2



Super Lucky’s Tale



Xbox One X



Mario Party: The Top 100



Need for Speed Payback



L.A. Noire Switch



Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon



Star Wars Battlefront II



Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

DECEMBER:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2



Okami HD



Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad



Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris



Lots of ports and DLC and shit

