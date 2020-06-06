Please, No Flash Photography!

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots we look at a lovely sunset , a smoking cowboy , some creepy birds , a big shark in Assassin’s C reed, and surprise a poor, little, critter with a bright flash of light.



Advertisement

Uncharted 4 Screenshot : @NeoFulcrum ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @ORbis_vp ( Twitter

The Last Of Us Screenshot : @Joshc_vp ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @BoredAloy ( Twitter

Advertisement

The Division 2 Screenshot : @MisthosLiving ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Advertisement

Days Gone Screenshot : @mr_geralt ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @Cordox1 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @SpiderSheriff ( Twitter

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @SavageYmir ( Twitter

“Leave me alone, you damn paparazzi!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement