Snapshots

Please, No Flash Photography!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Virtual Photography
Virtual PhotographyPhoto modephotographyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Please, No Flash Photography!
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots we look at a lovely sunset, a smoking cowboy, some creepy birds, a big shark in Assassin’s Creed, and surprise a poor, little, critter with a bright flash of light.

Uncharted 4
Uncharted 4
Screenshot: @NeoFulcrum (Twitter)
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp (Twitter)
The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @BoredAloy (Twitter)
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @mr_geralt (Twitter)
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @Cordox1 (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @SpiderSheriff (Twitter)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @SavageYmir (Twitter)

“Leave me alone, you damn paparazzi!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

