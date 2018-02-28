Our play through of the game.

Visionary Twin Peaks director David Lynch is a man of many talents, and now teaching typing is one of them, thanks to indie developers Hyacinth Nil and Luke Palmer.

David Lynch Teaches Typing is a free game that envisions a world where quinoa aficionado and transcendental meditation enthusiast David Lynch has taken on the sinister role of Mavis Beacon, teaching you the basics of typing. Playing the game has definitely changed something in me, and I’m pretty sure I’m a better typist now.

You can download the game on RhinoStew’s itch.io page or watch our play through above.