Please Get Down From There

Debbie Tsoi is an artist who has worked on series like Battlefield, Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed.
You can see more of Debbie’s stuff at her Artstation page.
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
DISCUSSION
When I saw the article in the feed I was like “What game is that!? That’s beautiful.” Now I am sad.