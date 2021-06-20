Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
CultureFine Art

Please Get Down From There

Tonight's Fine Art is looking at the work of Debbie Tsoi

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
6
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi

Debbie Tsoi is an artist who has worked on series like Battlefield, Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed.

You can see more of Debbie’s stuff at her Artstation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.

 


Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Illustration: Debbie Tsoi
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

bufftrollbaby
BuffTrollBaby

When I saw the article in the feed I was like “What game is that!? That’s beautiful.” Now I am sad.