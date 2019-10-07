The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing had a movie special this week, and for his number British Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley figured, sure, I’ll be Ash and dance with a slightly terrifying depiction of Pikachu, played by professional dancer Janette Manrara. Why not.
