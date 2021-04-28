Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Please Enjoy These Fake Nintendo Games That Should Also Be Real Nintendo Games

Luke Plunkett
Image: Famicase 21
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
As it has managed every year since 2005, even through global pandemics, Japanese game store Meteor is once again holding its annual Famicase exhibit, where it asks artists from around the world to submit their original designs for Famicom cases. Cases for games that don’t actually exist.

We’ve been covering the exhibit for 14 years now, so if you’d like to catch up on any of the previous entries you should definitely kill some time doing that because they’re all incredible, each and every one of them.

But if you just want to see some of this year’s entries, I’ve included a bunch of them below, with the full collection available over on Meteor’s site.

Oh, and note that while these games don’t exist in a commercial sense, itch.io has been running game jams based on these for a while now, so there’s a chance some of your favourites may end up in some kind of playable form soon!

Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Image: Famicase 21
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

kobalt77
kobalt77

these are just obscure Famicom games that never got released in the west like Nuts & Milk