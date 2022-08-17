Today, the PlayStation Store started one of its rotating “Games Under” promotions, which will include hundreds of titles and will run through August 30. This time, PlayStation focuses the promotion on getting “Games Under $20” instead of the $15 benchmark it has occasionally used in the past (it really needs the $5), but the store is also running concurrent discounts, so you’re sure to find a good deal somewhere.

Some notable titles and prices from the Games Under promotion include:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition — $19.99 (from $79.99)

Bayonetta — $9.99 (from $24.99)

BioShock: The Collection — $9.99 (from $49.99)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $9.89 (from $29.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $19.99 (from $39.99)

Catherine: Full Body — $9.99 (from $39.99)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Editio n — $7.49 (from $24.99)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $19.79 (from $59.99)

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $6.99 (from $19.99)

Far Cry 4 — $6.59 (from $19.99)

Heavy Rain — $11.99 (from $29.99)

L.A. Noire — $19.99 (from $39.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection — $5.99 (from 14.99)

Metro 2033 Redux — $3.99 (from $19.99)

Outlast — $1.99 ($19.99)

Ratchet & Clank — $9.99 (from $19.99)

Spiritfarer — $9.89 (from $29.99)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy — $19.99 (from $49.99)

Until Dawn — $9.99 (from $19.99)

Untitled Goose Game — $9.99 (from $19.99)

Warhammer Vermintide: The Ultimate Edition — $4.99 (from $49.99)

You can view the full list of discounted games on the PlayStation blog. But the Game Under promotion won’t impress all players equally—those with PlayStation Plus Extra already have complete access or even better, increased discounts for certain titles, like The Last Guardian. Additionally, some titles with base sticker prices for everyone already under $20 (like The Last Guardian) are listed as part of the promotion, though they technically aren’t. I’m looking forward to buying $12 worth of Outlast copies instead of my lunchtime bacon, egg, and cheese, though.

