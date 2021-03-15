PlayStation Communities, A Service I Didn't Even Know Existed, Is Going Away

Image : Sony

This week marks the first and last time I have ever heard of PlayStation Communities, a service that apparently let users hang out in custom forums/group chats on the PS4 and talk about specific stuff.



When passing the news around here only a couple of colleagues had even been aware of its existence, let alone used it, but hey, maybe you played a game with a very specific community or communications need and did fire it up from time to time.

If that’s the that case, sorry, from April it will no longer be supported on the PS4. You’ll have to find some other way of communicating online. Presumably one of the ways the rest of us have been getting by all this time?

(More seriously, if you did use this service a lot, tell us about it in the comments, I’d genuinely love to hear what made it such a good fit for a particular user/game/community).